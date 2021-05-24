The Texas House gave preliminary approval to Senate Bill 703 by Sen. Dawn Buckingham, the sunset bill for the Texas Department of Agriculture. The legislation, which has already passed the Senate, would re-authorize TDA and the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation for another twelve years.

The Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation Inc. was established by the Texas Legislature in 1993. The cotton-producer run, nonprofit foundation governs and oversees the implementation of the boll weevil eradication program in Texas.

Under Texas’ Sunset Process, all state agencies undergo a thorough review usually once ever 12 years to evaluate whether the agency continues to serve a necessary purpose and is performing its duties efficiently. The legislature must then pass legislation re-authorizing the agency for another 12 year period. The Texas Department of Agriculture underwent Sunset review this cycle, and as part of that review, the Sunset Commission recommended that the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation continue to exist, citing the important role it plays protecting our agricultural economy.

Negotiators for the House and Senate have also reached preliminary agreement on a state budget that continues funding for boll weevil eradication. The legislature is expected to give final approval to the measure this week