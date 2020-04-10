Not to add more worry in these coronavirus times, but treating wetlands to kill mosquitoes to combat the diseases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus is scheduled to begin Monday, April 13 in Norfolk County.

Helicopters will be swooping down over parts of Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk, Wrentham, Franklin and other area towns.

“The application is primarily an application to control the emergence of spring nuisance mosquitoes,” said David A. Lawson, director of the Norfolk County Mosquito Control District.

Read more on this story at the Sun Chronicle