The Mixmate automated mixing system has a new component built especially for aerial applicators. The Mixmate Super Stack has 14 inputs for bulk chemicals. Aerial applicators often have tanks of bulk chemicals from many different ag retail customers. The Super Stack gives more connections at a lower cost, simplifies inventory management, and is fast mixing. The Super Stack can be combined with any of the other Mixmate components to build a complete mixing system. The six input system is shown. www.praxidyn.com