Africair appointed as company’s authorized dealer for more than forty countries.

Thrush Aircraft is expanding its global presence with the naming of Africair as its authorized dealer for a number of countries in northern and sub-Sahara Africa. In addition, Africair’s affiliate, Tropical Aviation Distributors, has been appointed as the company’s authorized dealer in the Caribbean. Along with new aircraft sales and support activities, both companies will provide expanded service capabilities and parts support for Thrush operators in their regions.

This new dealership agreement is part of a strategic worldwide growth plan for Thrush, which focuses on facilitating easy access to the company’s products in their customers’ own language and region. Sanjiv Birsen will lead the Africair team on the Thrush product line. And, in addition to rapid parts distribution capability, the company will also provide operators technical support and maintain factory-trained aircraft technicians.

Mark McDonald, chief executive officer of Thrush Aircraft, stated: “We’re excited about welcoming Africair back to the Thrush family. All of us here in Albany look forward to working with them to expand our services in northern Africa and the Caribbean. Our efforts to develop our dealer network is a direct reflection of our dedication to supporting our customers and their aircraft, wherever they fly.”

Jim Evans, chief executive officer of Africair stated: “We are very excited about joining the Thrush team. Africair has long-standing relationships with many of the agricultural spray operators in northern Africa and the Caribbean, and we look forward to further supporting the industry as Thrush’s dealer. We will provide superior service, competitive pricing, and world-class technical support to our existing and future customers.”

About Thrush Aircraft Company

Headquartered in Albany, Georgia, Thrush Aircraft LLC manufactures a full range of aerial application aircraft used in agriculture, forestry and firefighting roles worldwide. Thrush is well-known for building the most durable aircraft in the aerial application and firefighting industries – as well as the best flying – from both pilot and operator perspectives. All Thrush models provide superb visibility, light control response, and a high degree of maneuverability and speed, along with superior efficiency and low direct operating costs. Today there are more than 2,400 Thrush aircraft operating in some 80 countries around the world.

About Africair

Africair, Inc., and their affiliate, Tropical Aviation Distributors, maintain highly regarded product support throughout the world. Africair currently supports hundreds of aircraft in north and sub-Sahara Africa and the Caribbean, and are considered experts in sales and support for agricultural aviation. Africair is also well versed in the applicable importation and customs regulations pertaining to aircraft deliveries, and the best methods of aircraft shipment to countries outside the United States.