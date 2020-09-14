Agreement with ATP provides customers digital support worldwide, including online parts ordering – a first for the ag aviation industry.

(Albany, Georgia) Thrush Aircraft customers, Dealers, and Service Centers will now have online access to a new Illustrated Parts Catalog with online ordering capability – as well as digital libraries containing the very latest service manuals and regulatory information for their aircraft and its components – thanks to an exclusive agreement signed with ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry. This new online ordering capability is a first for the agricultural aviation industry.

ATP’s proven cloud-based Aviation Hub™ platform will give Thrush customers, Dealers, and Service Centers access to online parts information, availability and electronic ordering. It will also provide continuously updated service-related publications and technical and regulatory information for all Thrush aircraft and their components, including: Airframe, engine, prop, wheels, brakes, batteries, starters, heaters and air filters, to name a few.

“Our commitment to safety and operational integrity extends well beyond delivery of our aircraft” said Mark McDonald, chief executive officer of Thrush Aircraft. “It also includes ensuring our customers, Dealers, and Service Centers have easy access to the very latest information from technical and regulatory perspectives, as well as the ability to keep their aircraft well maintained through access to rapid parts identification and availability. Our work with ATP ensures both” he continued, “and we’re proud to be leading the industry with this advanced level of support.”

The ATP Aviation Hub for Thrush customers is available anytime and anywhere on several platforms, including desktop, laptop and mobile devices. In addition to the Illustrated Parts Catalog and online ordering, a variety of service manuals and regulatory and technical publications packages are available. These will include a full Thrush Aircraft library bundle, individual bundles for the Thrush 510P, 510G and 710P, and a legacy bundle which includes all other Thrush Aircraft models from the very beginning of the company.

“The trusted and consistently current information available through our ATP Aviation Hub offers a rich set of technical and regulatory resources that are invaluable to keeping an aircraft airworthy and safe, while also simplifying information access and increasing productivity in everyday operations” said Rick Noble, chief executive officer of ATP.

Continued Mr. Noble: “We’re excited to be adding Thrush customers to the thousands of aircraft maintenance professionals who already utilize our services, and it is a privilege to be supporting both agricultural aviation and the vital role it plays in the world.”

The Illustrated Parts Catalog and online ordering capability, along with the service and regulatory publications program, are subscription-based and available to Thrush customers through, the Thrush Aircraft website, or through ATP directly. To learn more, customers are invited to call their Thrush Dealer, or to contact Kevin Pierce, director of services at Thrush at (229) 317-8222 or to visit the new ATP access portal at thrushaircraft.com/ATP.

About Thrush Aircraft Company

Headquartered in Albany, Georgia, Thrush Aircraft LLC manufactures a full range of aerial application aircraft used in agriculture, forestry and firefighting roles worldwide. Thrush is well-known for building the most durable aircraft in the aerial application and firefighting industries – as well as the best flying – from both pilot and operator perspectives. All Thrush models provide superb visibility, light control response, and a high degree of maneuverability and speed, along with superior efficiency and low direct operating costs. Today there are more than 2,400 Thrush aircraft operating in some 80 countries around the world.

About ATP

ATP is a global information services and software solutions company focused on making flying safer and more reliable. ATP Information Services is the general and business aviation industry’s source for aircraft technical publications and real-time regulatory information. ATP Software Solutions is the leading provider of maintenance tracking, flight operations, inventory management, repetitive defect analysis, and troubleshooting software. The company’s applications help reduce operating costs, improve aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration within the general and business aviation, military/defense, commercial aviation, and OEM industries.