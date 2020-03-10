Several members of the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association were in attendance as fellow member and former president George Tidwell was the first ag aviator inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame.

A native of Florida, George Tidwell established Tidwell Flying Service in Lonoke in 1964. He later served on the Arkansas State Plant Board for 27 years, including 15 years as its chairman. His focus was on using sound science as the basis for regulatory decisions.

George has held all 4 offices of the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association and served as Secretary of the National Agricultural Aviation Association (NAAA). He also served 11 years on the Arkansas Aeronautics Board, serving as chairman twice.

Tidwell ‘s focus on safety and technology has helped change the image of aerial applicators all across the state and we are incredibly thankful for his hard work and leadership.

Watch a video on the event below: