After a brief hiatus, Tom Russell has returned to Mid-Continent as Director of Maintenance. Tom boasts more than 16 years at Mid-Continent, during which time he worked his way up from mechanic to shop supervisor. Tom brings back with him not only his years of experience but also a familiarity with customers that makes for a seamless transition during the busy Ag season. “The main goal is to turn out safe, quality work in a timely manner”, Tom says of his return.

For those who have come to know Malcomb Allen over the last few years, he has rolled up his sleeves and returned to the shop floor, a place where he prefers a hands-on approach to getting pilots and operators back to work in the safest and most efficient turnaround possible.

Mid-Continent is proud to be a certified FAA repair station. Contact us today for all your aircraft annual, warranty, and routine maintenance work. 800-325-0885 / tom@midcont.com. If you are a mechanic looking for employment, contact us about potential opportunities.