Turkey’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has released this month, legislation on the use of drones to treat crops in the country. The regulation was published January 4th and establishes that operators need to have a special license for operations in crops. The document also specifies fines for possible violations and also determines that remote devices must follow the country’s civil aviation legislation.
About The Author
Related Posts
FRENCH AGRICULTURAL PILOT TALKS ABOUT FIGHTING LOCUSTS IN AFRICA
January 20, 2021
Agricultural pilots seek firefighting role
January 7, 2021
Mid-Continent Insurance Division Now Licensed to Provide Pilot Life and Health Insurance
January 6, 2021
Shortcodes Ultimate
Current Print Edition
Latest Classified Listings
- 1994 AT-802APublished on 2020-12-02
- Canadian Turbine Pilot WantedPublished on 2020-12-01
- Agriculture Spray Pilot NeededPublished on 2020-12-01
- 1962 Light Frame Ag Cat R-985Published on 2020-12-01
- 1974 Piper Brave PA 36-400Published on 2020-12-01
- Ag Pilot Wanted in Johnson City, KSPublished on 2020-11-30
- Cessna 188 Ag wagonPublished on 2020-11-27
- 802FPublished on 2020-11-25
- AT-300Published on 2020-11-25
- 2015 AT-504, N970FAPublished on 2020-11-25