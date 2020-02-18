Noxious weeds, characterized by their aggressive behavior, continue to be an increasing problem throughout the United States. Early detection is critical in order to contain and/or eradicate an infestation.

Ground-based surveys for weeds require time and money to cover a relatively small area. The data collected from ground-based surveys may only provide a limited amount of information regarding the extent and spread of any target weed.

Remote sensing, using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), can provide a more efficient method to map and monitor an area for noxious weeds. UAVs cover a large area in a relatively short amount of time while providing high spatial resolution, which can allow for the detection of small objects including weeds.

