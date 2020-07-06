Take a look as Nebraska’s Ryan Wells speaks on the misconceptions of the Chemigation of pesticides through pivot irrigation. Ryan shows through mathematic equations and visual aide simulations to demonstrate.
About The Author
Related Posts
Tech Keeps Seed Production Field Employees Safe
June 22, 2020
Article Sidebar
Current Print Edition
Latest Classified Listings
- 1969 Piper Pawnee PA-25-235 (250HP) Price Reduced!Published on 2020-07-08
- Looking For Long Term SeatPublished on 2020-07-07
- 1974 Piper Pawnee D PA-25-235Published on 2020-07-07
- 1999 Thrush S2R-T34, N23034Published on 2020-07-06
- 1979 Thrush S2R-T34Published on 2020-07-06
- 1979 Thrush S2R-T34, N4010DPublished on 2020-07-06
- Turbine BravePublished on 2020-07-06
- Experienced Turbine Pilot Wanted for Midwest SeasonPublished on 2020-07-06
- 1995 AT-401B-GE/Walter Turbine Conversion, #C-FXHTPublished on 2020-07-01
- 1995 AT-401B-GE/Walter Turbine Conversion, # C-GMBTPublished on 2020-07-01
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins
Error: API requests are being delayed. New posts will not be retrieved.
There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.
Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.
There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.
What’s trending
502XP 510G AAAA Aerial application Aerial Spraying Ag Aviation Ag Drone agricultural aviation AirFire&Forestry Air Tractor ASU AT-802 Australia Brazil Cover Crops COVID-19 crop duster crop dusting Crop Spraying Crop Spraying Drone Drone EPA FAA FireBoss GarrCo GE Aviation GPS helicopter Lane Aviation NAAA NAAA AgAviation Expo New Zealand P&WC Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 Reno Safety SEAT Simplex SINDAG Thrush Thrush Aircraft TPE331 UAS UAV