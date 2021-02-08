Those of us lucky enough to be referred to as Arkansans are blessed with literally millions of acres of public lands. I’ll go one step farther and suggest that we are very fortunate in the sense that a diversity of habitats await within the perimeters of our great state.

In fact, those of us residing in The Sentinel-Record coverage area have the luxury of traveling one hour in practically any direction and finding ourselves in an environment far different from that of which we refer to as home.

Living in the Ouachitas, we are accustomed to mountain-fed rivers and streams cutting their way through a beautiful and sometimes rugged forested setting. A mountainous substrate contains a number of beautiful man-made reservoirs, providing folks with both aesthetic beauty and opportunities to partake in an array of water-related activities.

The River Valley section of the state lurks to our north and to the east, while those who choose to stray a little farther will be privy to even a greater diversity of habitats. The jagged Ozark Mountains await to the north. Crowley’s Ridge lurks in the northeast, and the Mississippi Alluvial and Gulf Coastal plain regions are situated to our east and south.

Read more on this story at the Sentinel Record