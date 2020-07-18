JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Weed and Pest District (TCWP) is initiating its “Cheatgrass Mitigation Program” beginning in August.
Cheatgrass is a highly invasive non-native annual grass with a quick growing life cycle giving it a competitive advantage over native vegetation. The mitigation program is a valley-wide, expansive effort with the goal of treating over 7,000 acres next month from Jackson to the Hoback Canyon.
TCWP launched a pilot program in 2017, covering slightly more than 300 acres. Following the success of that program, TCWP has put together a comprehensive plan to address the risks of invasive grasses with the support of partners including Wyoming Game and Fish, Teton Conservation District, Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, National Elk Refuge, and Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Read more at Buckrail.com