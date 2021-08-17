Broadacre farmers in Western Australia’s grain belt are facing lengthy delays for crop-dusting services, sparking “desperation” amid concern that crops will suffer in a year with record production potential.

Pilots say they are racing to clear up to four weeks of work spraying and fertilising paddocks, due to unprecedented demand caused by widespread waterlogging.

The wet conditions are posing significant challenges for farmers from Esperance to Northampton who traditionally rely on ground-based application.

John Young farms at Calingiri, 135 kilometres north-east of Perth in WA’s Wheatbelt.

