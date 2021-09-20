Wilbur-Ellis hosted a showing of Disney’s “Planes” for Richland-Wilkin Kinship mentors and mentees Wednesday evening, Sept. 15 at Harry Stern Airport, Wahpeton.

Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness pilot Eric Klindt said he and long-time friend and director of Kinship Rebekah Christensen got the idea for the event after the company had cleaned and set up a hanger for their customer appreciation day the week before. They spoke about utilizing the decorated hanger for another purpose: bringing joy to area youth.

Klindt set up a 20-foot inflatable screen and projector, and the Wilbur-Ellis crew served pulled pork, hot dogs, chips and drinks for the group. The choice in the featured presentation was fitting, as “Planes” centers around Dusty, an aerial applicator plane with big dreams. It also happens to be Klindt’s favorite movie.

